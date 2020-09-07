Peroni Brewery – Nastro Azzurro
Peroni has been the best selling Italian lager for over 150 years. Pale gold to the eyes, rich and hoppy to the nose, and slightly bitter to the taste, this premium pale lager is surprisingly smooth. 4.7% alcohol by volume.
