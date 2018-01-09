Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Peroni Brewery

More By Peroni Brewery

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Lagers

Peroni Brewery – Nastro Azzurro

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

#1 Italian premium lager imported from Italy. Peroni is refreshing and dry with a delicate hop aroma.

More By Peroni Brewery

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    I mean it's peroni, if you like it, you like it. Along similar lines to Stella, and other light beers.

    I mean it's peroni, if you like it, you like it. Along similar lines to Stella, and other light beers.
    CC
    Charles C.