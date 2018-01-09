Peroni Brewery – Nastro Azzurro
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
#1 Italian premium lager imported from Italy. Peroni is refreshing and dry with a delicate hop aroma.
More By Peroni Brewery
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 3 years ago
I mean it's peroni, if you like it, you like it. Along similar lines to Stella, and other light beers.I mean it's peroni, if you like it, you like it. Along similar lines to Stella, and other light beers.CCCharles C.