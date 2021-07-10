Deliver ASAP to
Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.92

12 Reviews
  2 months ago

    Muy bueno

    Muy bueno
    YOVANI . - Verified buyer
  6 months ago

    Good

    Good
    Jose S. - Verified buyer
  9 months ago

    Yes

    Yessir
    German G. - Verified buyer
  11 months ago

    The smoothest sip out there...

    The smoothest sip out there...
    German G. - Verified buyer
  11 months ago

    Smoove

    Amazing!
    Harris B. - Verified buyer
  11 months ago

    The best!!!

    Yesss
    German G. - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Mexican beer.

    Enjoyable to drink in any setting.
    John A. - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Better than corona, any day

    It just is
    Zachary J. - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    It's crispy

    It's crispy and cold
    Gelsyn L. - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Good cold

    Fast order
    Shirley C. - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Favorite light lager

    This is the best Mexican lite beer. I've talked to a lot of Mexicans and at least 69% of them agree with me
    Andrew . - Verified buyer
  3 years ago

    modelo is so tight it's insane

    modelo is so tight it's insane
    BM
    Brendan M.