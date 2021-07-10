Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager
Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!
- 2 months ago
Muy buenoMuy buenoYOVANI . - Verified buyer
- 6 months ago
GoodGoodJose S. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
YesYessirGerman G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
The smoothest sip out there...The smoothest sip out there...German G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
SmooveAmazing!Harris B. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
The best!!!YesssGerman G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Mexican beer.Enjoyable to drink in any setting.John A. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Better than corona, any dayIt just isZachary J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
It’s crispyIt’s crispy and coldGelsyn L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good coldFast orderShirley C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Favorite light lagerThis is the best Mexican lite beer. I’ve talked to a lot of Mexicans and at least 69% of them agree with meAndrew . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
modelo is so tight it's insanemodelo is so tight it's insaneBMBrendan M.