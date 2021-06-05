Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager
Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!
- 3 months ago
Fast serviceThis really cool appSonia . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GoodNoKashmira M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Generic but deliciousTatsyGerardo R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The only oneIf you don’t drink modelo, you don’t drink modeloJorge C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good stuffLagerMike S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Great tasteSmoothEdgar ?. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
The beers were still cold one I received them lolMy driver was cute AFAdrian I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
BombCan never go wrong with modelKian S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
incredibly juicyI got fuckin laid on this concoctioncayman c. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
YummmThe best!Andrea P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMaria C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Better than store bought.It was delivered cold and quick.Corrie M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
GreatIt was fast!Cindy D. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
on of my all-time favorites.on of my all-time favorites.JMJulio M.
- 3 years ago
Amazing, feel free to send me over a case.. #acountrygirlcantsurviveAmazing, feel free to send me over a case.. #acountrygirlcantsurviveRHRebecca H.