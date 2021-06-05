Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager

Deliver ASAP to
Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!

  • 3 months ago

    Fast service

    This really cool app
    Sonia . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Good

    No
    Kashmira M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Generic but delicious

    Tatsy
    Gerardo R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The only one

    If you don’t drink modelo, you don’t drink modelo
    Jorge C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good stuff

    Lager
    Mike S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great taste

    Smooth
    Edgar ?. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    The beers were still cold one I received them lol

    My driver was cute AF
    Adrian I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Bomb

    Can never go wrong with model
    Kian S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    incredibly juicy

    I got fuckin laid on this concoction
    cayman c. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Yummm

    The best!
    Andrea P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Maria C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Better than store bought.

    It was delivered cold and quick.
    Corrie M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great

    It was fast!
    Cindy D. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    on of my all-time favorites.

    on of my all-time favorites.
    JM
    Julio M.
  • 3 years ago

    Amazing, feel free to send me over a case.. #acountrygirlcantsurvive

    Amazing, feel free to send me over a case.. #acountrygirlcantsurvive
    RH
    Rebecca H.