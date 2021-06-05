Modelo Especial – Mexican Lager

24 oz Can From $ 6.73

6 Cans From $ 11.49

6 Bottles From $ 11.99

3 Cans 24 oz From $ 11.99

6 Cans From $ 12.59

12 Bottles From $ 19.50

12 Cans From $ 19.99

18 Cans From $ 24.50

18 Bottles From $ 26.99

24 Cans From $ 29.99

24 Bottles From $ 32.99

Modelo Especial is the best selling canned beer in Mexico, despite also being sold in adorable little glass bottles. This crisp, light Mexican lager faintly sweet corn-malt flavor that compliments traditional Mexican food like guacamole too well, pretty much anything actually. Guacamole is delicious and so is Modelo Especial!