Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Miller High Life

More By Miller

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Lagers

Miller High Life – Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

American Lager. Mildly sweet with a hint of caramel and light corn followed by a dry finish. 4.6% ABV

More By Miller

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Cold

    On time and beer was cold
    Robin R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Will I say that High Life is the greatest beer ever bottled? No. What I will say is it is easy to drink and refreshing while enjoying the outdoors with your friends. It is my go-to for drink-ability and its low cost.

    Will I say that High Life is the greatest beer ever bottled? No. What I will say is it is easy to drink and refreshing while enjoying the outdoors with your friends. It is my go-to for drink-ability and its low cost.
    JR
    Jordan R.