Mike Hess Brewing – Steel Beach American Lager

Steel Beach is a crisp, light-bodied, refreshing Lager named for the legendary Uncle Sam-sponsored beer-days aboard Navy vessels. Pilsner malt, American hops, and lager yeast all go into this beer.