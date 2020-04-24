Heineken – Lager

Deliver ASAP to
Heineken has been brewed the same way since it was first created in Holland back in 1873. This classic European pale lager has a smooth, nicely blended bitterness with a clean finish, and a somewhat fruity aroma. Brewed in Amsterdam and sold in over 192 countries, Heineken is the most popular international beer, and the official beer of choice for Coachella music festival. Rock on.

  1 year ago

    It's cold

    My favorite
    KEENSEN . - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Fast, convenient, and thirst quenching

    Ice cold, just how I like it
    Daniel . - Verified buyer
  1 year ago

    Heinney...

    Heinney...
    Jonnie P. - Verified buyer
  3 years ago

    It was nice and cold quick delivery

    It was nice and cold quick delivery
    KE
    Kirk E.
  3 years ago

    Saucey is the absolute best! Always receive my order faster than I expect and the drivers and pleasant to deal with.

    Saucey is the absolute best! Always receive my order faster than I expect and the drivers and pleasant to deal with.
    JF
    Jason F.