Heineken – Non-Alcoholic Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The alcohol-free beer is made to taste just like a classic Heineken. It's even brewed the same way, mixing and fermenting water, malted barley, and hop extract with Heineken's A-yeast.
More By Heineken
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
- 9 months ago
Best NA beer for a light and crispy , sober... taste!all bliss and no alcohol! This is the best NA beer I’ve had, and yes I’ve had just about all of them! The other light beer, even O’doulls OG. Will always have a safe place in my hears but this is a literal game changer for sober networking without the stiKirstie M. - Verified buyer