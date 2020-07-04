Heineken – Lager

Heineken has been brewed the same way since it was first created in Holland back in 1873. This classic European pale lager has a smooth, nicely blended bitterness with a clean finish, and a somewhat fruity aroma. Brewed in Amsterdam and sold in over 192 countries, Heineken is the most popular international beer, and the official beer of choice for Coachella music festival. Rock on.