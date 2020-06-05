Deliver ASAP to
Dos Equis

Dos Equis – Mexican Lager Especial

Dos Equis Lager Especial is a golden pilsner-style beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. With a balanced composition and a smooth, clean finish, it's the party guest who is always invited and never overstays his welcome.

  • 10 months ago

    Great taste

    Because it’s a great imported beer and it doesn’t taste bitter.
    Claudia M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    My personal favorite for casual drinks alone . Great light taste as well

    JL
    Jose L.