Corona Extra – Mexican Lager

Why be basic when you could be Extra? Corona Extra is a staple at everything from summer beach parties to everyday occasions. This pilsner style Mexican beer has starts sweet and finishes citrusy, with hints of lemon and ginger. Best served with a fresh wedge of lime, and sipped under an umbrella on the beach.

  • 8 months ago

    My favorite beer!

    Great cold smooth taste
    Andrea L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Great stuff

    Beer was crisp. Not old
    Andrew L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Try it you would not be disappoint it

    Great test
    Juan L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Simple beer, does the job

    My box came super cold, perfect!
    Miguel G. - Verified buyer