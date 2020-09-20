Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Corona Extra

More By Corona

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Lagers

Corona Extra – Mexican Lager

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Why be basic when you could be extra? Corona Extra is #1 selling imported beer in the U.S., and the non-official beer of every Mexican restaurant you've ever been to. It's light, zesty flavor goes great with fine Mexican cuisine served from a truck, bu

More By Corona

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

7 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Perfect after along day

    Beers were still cold almost as if they were taken from the fridge myself
    Jonathan P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Perfect after a long day

    Beers were still cold almost as if I were to taken them myself
    Jonathan P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Some good Corona

    I feel COVID
    Sergio . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Taste buds satisfied

    I had to get on a plane and self isolate for two weeks. My first purchase after quarantine due to covid was Saucey! I had a craving for beer and margaritas and saucey was there to please! It was fast, and when they didn’t have the tequila I wanted they su
    Sylvia L. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Quality

    Cheap and cheerful
    Jp S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Corona during corona quarantine

    Corona was a theme of choice during this quarantine it was delicious and refreshing
    Edith E. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Fast

    Fast
    Homer A. - Verified buyer