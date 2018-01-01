Budweiser – American Lager
Budweiser. The King of Beers. The Great American Lager. Synonymous with beer itself, and revered by frogs and clydesdale horses alike. First introduced in 1876, this medium-bodied, full-flavored beer is downright iconic. Pairs well with literally any food or occasion. This Bud's for you!
- 3 years ago
I always have to buy two of the 12 packs, but it is convenient when I don't want to walk or drive to the store.I always have to buy two of the 12 packs, but it is convenient when I don't want to walk or drive to the store.SGShannon G.