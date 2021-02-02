Budweiser – American Lager

Deliver ASAP to
Budweiser. The King of Beers. The Great American Lager. Synonymous with beer itself, and revered by frogs and clydesdale horses alike. First introduced in 1876, this medium-bodied, full-flavored beer is downright iconic. Pairs well with literally any food or occasion. This Bud's for you!

  • 2 months ago

    Cheap beer decent taste

    Good value
    Andrew W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago

    The king of beers

    Rocks
    Isaac M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    love the bud, wish it could be delivered cold though.

    AM
    AM
    Alex M.