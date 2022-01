Avery Brewing – The Kaiser Imperial Oktoberfest Lager

22 oz Bottle From $ 8.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

We took all that is good in a traditional Oktoberfest -gorgeous,deep copper sheen, massive malty backbone and spicy, floral, pungent noble hops, then intensified each into this Imperial Oktoberfest.