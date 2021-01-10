Asahi – Super Dry
Japanese Lager. Fresh and crisp taste made with fresh water, corn, barley, hops and rice. 5.0% ABV
- 2 months ago
Solid all around drinking for pleasure beerI love the near IPA finish this beer has- though it’s still pretty light. It has a well rounded full bodied flavor.Adrian . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
TastyLove it. Crisp dry lagerBrendan . - Verified buyer