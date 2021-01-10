Asahi – Super Dry

Deliver ASAP to
Japanese Lager. Fresh and crisp taste made with fresh water, corn, barley, hops and rice. 5.0% ABV

  • 2 months ago

    Solid all around drinking for pleasure beer

    I love the near IPA finish this beer has- though it’s still pretty light. It has a well rounded full bodied flavor.
    Adrian . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Tasty

    Love it. Crisp dry lager
    Brendan . - Verified buyer