Anchor Brewing

Saucey / Beer, Cider & Hard Seltzers / Lagers

Anchor Brewing – California Lager

American Ale. A distinct aroma full of flavor, it is lagered with California barley and Cluster hops. 4.9% ABV

  • 3 years ago

    My go-to beer for almost any occasion. Need a light-ish beer for hot-ish SF spring days? Need a flavorful beer for sitting around a campfire? This beer is for you.

    HG
    Heath G.
  • 3 years ago

    One of my favorite beers. Easy drinking.

    BB
    Ballerina B.