Anchor Brewing – California Lager
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
American Ale. A distinct aroma full of flavor, it is lagered with California barley and Cluster hops. 4.9% ABV
More By Anchor Brewing
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 3 years ago
My go-to beer for almost any occasion. Need a light-ish beer for hot-ish SF spring days? Need a flavorful beer for sitting around a campfire? This beer is for you.My go-to beer for almost any occasion. Need a light-ish beer for hot-ish SF spring days? Need a flavorful beer for sitting around a campfire? This beer is for you.HGHeath G.
- 3 years ago
One of my favorite beers. Easy drinking.One of my favorite beers. Easy drinking.BBBallerina B.