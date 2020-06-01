Anchor Brewing – Anchor Steam Beer
1
Anchor Brewing American Ale. Fruity yeast character with a toasted malt, slightly bitter flavor. 4.9% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
2 Reviews
- 10 months ago
Very tame & tasty beer.I don’t need to say much about this beer, because it’s a classic & if you know beer you’ve probably heard of it. 7.5/10 stars. It’s a great go to beer.Makonnen B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
never disappointsnever disappointsJFJoseph F.