Kona Brewing Lemongrass Luau
Home/Beer/Kona Brewing Lemongrass Luau

Kona Brewing Lemongrass Luau

Blonde Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $9.99
Crisp, refreshing blonde ale brewed with a touch of wheat malt, ginger, and fresh lemongrass. 5.8% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-K11627-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like