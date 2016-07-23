Julian Beer Cider
Home/Beer/Julian Beer Cider

Julian Beer Cider

Apple Pie Cider | 22 oz | Starts at $11.49
100% fresh-pressed hard apple cider blended with the spices of Grandma's secret pie recipe. No sugar added. 6.99% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-JUL-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like