Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Stone Brewing Go To IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Bringing our hop obsession to a new level, funneling an abundance of lupulin-borne bitterness into a session IPA delivering all the fruity, piney character of a bigger IPA at a more modest ABV level.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos