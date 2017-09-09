Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo IPA

American IPA India Pale Ale | 6 bottles | Starts at $ 10.99

This Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada tastes like the American Dream. It started as a craft brew, and grew to become an American national treasure for it’s rich, full-bodied flavor. Drinking this beer makes you feel like your one with nature. It starts with a strong piney flavor, followed buy hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture. Pairs well with red meat, beef jerky and flannel.

