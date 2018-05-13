Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Sierra Nevada Brewing NxS Red IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This Pale Ale from Sierra Nevada tastes like the American Dream. It started as a craft brew, and grew to become an American national treasure for it’s rich, full-bodied flavor. Drinking this beer makes you feel like your one with nature. It starts with a strong piney flavor, followed buy hints of dark fruits, and finishes with a smooth, creamy texture. Pairs well with red meat, beef jerky and flannel.
More By Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos