Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Sam Adams Grapefruit IPA 6pkb – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Brewed with real grapefruit for an added punch of citrusy goodness that amplifies the tropical fruit notes from the hops and rounds out the bitterness and brings a refreshing finish to this bright IPA
More By Samuel Adams
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos