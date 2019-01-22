Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Russian River Brewing – Pliny the Elder Double IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine. Best enjoyed FRESH! That is why we make it in such limited supply. Actual bottling date is printed on each bottle! 8.0% ABV.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos