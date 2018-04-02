Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Pyramid Thunderhead India Pale Ale – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
89 PTS BEER AMBASSADORS. Bursting with hops! Our IPA is golden nectar garnering thunderous reviews. Its floral aroma strikes a harmonious blend between a sweet malt flavor and bold hop bitterness.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos