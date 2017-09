Oskar Blues IPA

American IPA India Pale Ale | 6 cans | Starts at $ 11.99

A Metamodern IPA conceived with a clean malt backbone with foolproof flavor and mouthfeel supports the notes of raspberries, pineapple and citrus from Enigma, Vic Secret, Ella, Topaz and Galaxy hops.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability