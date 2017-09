Lagunitas Sucks

Brown Shugga Substitute Ale | 32 oz | Starts at $ 9.43

Rich, spicy and full bodied. Lagunitas Sucks exhibits piney hops, citrus, honey, and caramel blend together to create a solid IIPA. Crisp and smooth, the brew is medium in both body and carbonation.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability