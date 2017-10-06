Become a Courier
Lagunitas Little Sumpin' – Sumpin' Ale
Hops, hops hops. We get it. We’re ready for a little sumpin’ different, and Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale us exactly that. Sumpin’ Ale is an American IPA that starts with strongman and honey aromas. This truly unique filtered pale wheat ale has bold passion fruit flavors, and a smooth, silky body. Great for sipping all by itself.
