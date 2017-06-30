Lagunitas

India Pale Ale | 12 bottles | Starts at $ 15.99

Lagunitas wanted to try their hand at "an ancient style: a style as old as the ocean trade routes of the last centuries of Great Ships,” so they blended together 43 different hops and 65 various malts to create this India Pale Ale. With a strong hoppy aroma, bold citrus flavors, and a sweet yet dry taste, this IPA is perfect for pairing with meals, or sipping all by itself.

