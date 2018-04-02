Become a Courier
Knee Deep Belgo Hoptologist DIPA – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
Belgo Hoptologist DIPA is an American-Belgo-Style Imperial India Pale Ale that packs a punch when it comes to hops. The flavors of the hops will give you citrus and pine with a slight malt sweetness.
