Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Karl Strauss Tower 10 Ipa – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Tower 10 boasts hops from beginning to end, and everywhere in between. Intense grapefruit and pine flavors lingers through its dry finish with a touch of lightly kilned caramel malts.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos