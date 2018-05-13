Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
He'brew Bittersweet Lennys Ripa – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This rye-based double IPA is brewed with an obscene amount of malts and hops. Shocking flavors-far beyond contemporary community standards.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos