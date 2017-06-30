Golden Road – Point The Way IPA

Golden Road’s American IPA is brewed in California, but it tastes like it was made deep in the woods by craft-brewing lumberjacks. It tastes like the great outdoors, and smells like it’s been drinking gin all night. Point the Way starts with a heavy dose of hops, followed by a strong dose of grapefruit and pine flavors, and finishes clean and dry with hints of citrus. Pairs well with hiking, fishing, and campfires!