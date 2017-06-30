Golden Road – Point The Way IPA
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Golden Road’s American IPA is brewed in California, but it tastes like it was made deep in the woods by craft-brewing lumberjacks. It tastes like the great outdoors, and smells like it’s been drinking gin all night. Point the Way starts with a heavy dose of hops, followed by a strong dose of grapefruit and pine flavors, and finishes clean and dry with hints of citrus. Pairs well with hiking, fishing, and campfires!
More By Golden Road
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)