Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Drakes Aroma Coma Ipa – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Summer seasonal India Pale Ale delivers an olfactory hop assault that lives up to its name.Made with almost all 2-row barley malt and a touch of Caramalt for body, abundant Cascade, Chinook hops.
More By Drake's Brewing Company
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos