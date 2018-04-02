Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Cohoho Imperial India Pale Ale – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Cohoho Imperial IPA is a larger-than-life India Pale Ale fit for the King of the North, Santa himself. Secret spices blend perfectly with spirit boosters like maple syrup, honey and brown sugar. MMMM!
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos