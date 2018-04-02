Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Black Diamond Jagged Edge Ipa – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
A massive, complex IPA; huge hop flavors from multiple infusions are balanced with a solid malt backbone. Aromas and flavors of sweet orange and pine.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos