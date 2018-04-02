Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Bell's Two Hearted Ale 12pkc – American IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
IPA hopped exclusively with the Centennial hop varietal, with massive additions in the kettle & again in the fermenter lend their characteristic grapefruit & pine resin aromas.
More By Bell's Brewing Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos