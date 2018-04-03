Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Belhaven Twisted Thistle IPA – English IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
It features the well balanced malt characteristics of a British IPA, but the dominant hop flavors of an American one. The complexity of caramel and grassy flavors is compounded by smoky notes.
More By Belhaven Brewery Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos