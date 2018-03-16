Belching Beaver – Phantom Bride

Deftones are joining the ranks of Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Megadeth and many others in releasing their own signature beer. The California natives have teamed up with San Diego’s Belching Beaver Brewery for a beer they are calling Phantom Bride IPA, named after their recent single. It is brewed and bottled by Belching Beaver Brewery, Vista or Oceanside, California. San Diego County. The beer is described as a a hoppy West Coast style India Pale Ale loaded up with Mosaic, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra hops, all handpicked by Deftones frontman, Chino Moreno.