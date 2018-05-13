Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Avery Brewing Co 21st Anniversary – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
An Imperial India-style Brown Ale. Twenty one is built on a foundation of dark malts, framed by sturdy IB's and crowned with a monumental dry hop. 8.53% ABV
More By Avery Brewing Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos