Avery 20th Anniversary XX IPA – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
A beautiful dosing of Amarillo hops gives a citrus punch to this aromatic double IPA, while the Simcoe� hops provide intense dankness. Brewed with Rocky Mountain Water, malted barley, hops and yeast.
