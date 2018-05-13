Become a Courier
Alesmith Imperial IPA – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale
This Imperial India Pale Ale bursts forth with bright scents and flavors reminiscent of freshly picked oranges, grapefruits and tangerines offset by undertones of pine resin and herbal spice. A sturdy malt backbone balances out profound hop bitterness for a refreshing yet assertive, decidedly West Coast beer offering an unapologetically bold, delicious expression of fresh american hops.
