Abita Jokamo Ipa – American IPA India Pale Ale
Named for the Mardi Gras "Jokamo Indians," this IPA has a spicy & bitter aroma balanced by a malty sweetness. Made with British pale & light crystal malts, and dru hopped with American Hops.
