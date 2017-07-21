Become a Courier
Saucey / Beer / India Pale Ale
Dogfish Head Brewing Lupu Luau IPA – American IPA India Pale Ale
This Coconut-centric IPA is hazy and pale. Brewed wiith toasted organic coconut, dehydrated coconut water, and an experimental hop variety that provides a unique coconut aroma.
