Hitachino
Hitachino

Japanese White Ale | 11.2 oz | Starts at $9.49
A refreshing mildly hopped Belgian styled beer with a complex flavor of coriander, orange peel, nutmeg. 5.5%
Brand/companyhitachino
SkuBE-HITAWHT-1PNT
Size11.2 oz
Stylewitbier
Type/varietalBeer

