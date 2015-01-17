Hitachino
Home/Beer/Hitachino

Hitachino

Japanese Classic Ale | 11.2 oz | Starts at $18.72
This bottle-conditioned ale is matured in Japanese cedar casks which are commonly used in the brewing of traditional Japanese sake. 7% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-HITAJAPAL-1PNT
Size11.2 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like