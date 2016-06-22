Hefeweizen Growler
Home/Beer/Hefeweizen Growler

Hefeweizen Growler

Hefeweizen 32oz | 32 oz | Starts at $16.99
A clove heavy Hefeweizen with a slightly sour, full finish. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-HEFGR-32OZ
Size32 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like