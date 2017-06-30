Hangar 24
Home/Beer/Hangar 24

Hangar 24

Orange Wheat | 12 cans | Starts at $20.99
The citrus aroma, light airy mouth feel, and tangy finish are this unfiltered beer's trademarks.
Get this delivered
Brand/companyhangar 24 craft brewery
SkuBE-H62630-12CANS
Size12 cans
Styleseasonal
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like