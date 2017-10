GREAT DIVIDE YETI STOUT 4PKC

Russian Imperial Stout | 4pkc 12 oz

Yeti Imperial Stout is an onslaught of the senses. It starts with big, roasty malt flavor that gives way to rich caramel and toffee notes. 75 IBUs, 9.5% ABV, RateBeer: 100

